There's a Crisp Festival coming to Dublin this summer

Calling all crisp fans - those who sprinkle a few on the side of every sandwich, those who can't live without a pack the morning after a heavy night, those who absolutely LIVE for the exotic crisp selection on holidays. Your day has finally come.

Eatyard have announced the return of their beloved Crisp Festival this August, promising a three-day homage to crisp flavours old and new. The exciting line up of events includes but is not limited to:

Crisp Tuck Shop (retro, classic, corn snacks)

Crisp Tasting Menu

Blind Crisp Tasting Contests

DIY Crisp Sambo Making Competition

Jonnie Onion Ring Challenge

Bottomless Crunch (that's bottomless brunch, but with crisps)

Crisp & Pint Deals

Crispy Quiz

DJs, Bands & Entertainers

The stuff of dreams, to be perfectly honest.

Crisp Fest takes place from August 17th - 20th at Eatyard's home in the Bernard Shaw courtyard in Drumcondra. Tickets are priced at €10 which includes a pint and a packet of crisps of your choosing.

Cop yourself a ticket to the crisp show HERE.

