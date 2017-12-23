Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk

Details of the annual singalong on Grafton St. have just been revealed by Glen Hansard himself.

For the last number of years, hundreds have gathered on the famous street to to raise money for the homeless.

This year's location is just a little different, with musicians coming together outside The Gaiety Theatre, just off Grafters on South King St, kicking off at 5pm.

Glen Hansard tweeted the info, writing:

Our Annual Christmas Eve Busk for @Dublin_Simon will take place outside The Gaeity theatre Dublin at around 5pm. Please come along and raise your voice! What about Cork? Galway? Belfast? All the towns and provinces! Join us in unison for your local shelters and Happy Christmas!

Last year Gavin James, The Coronas and Damian Rice all showed up alongside Glen, but the street was so thronged that Hansard told the crowd:

“we’re either going to have to move or this or end it and call it....we’ll do one song and we’ll call it."

The immense crowd could be the reason for the small change of location.

No doubt people will show in their droves to support the best of Irish talent and of course the Simon Community.

