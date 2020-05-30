Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Holohan and Varadkar both state desire to speed up easing of restrictions

By James Fenton

May 30, 2020 at 12:14pm

Share:

Dr Tony Holohan and Leo Varadkar have both stated that they would like to see the reopening of Irish society accelerated.

Ireland is currently in phase 1 of the roadmap to reopening society, with phase 2 scheduled to begin on Monday, June 8. Confirmation on Ireland's entry into the next phase is due to arrive on Friday of next week and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has told the Irish Mirror that he is one of those who would like to see restrictions lifted at a faster pace than currently scheduled.

He said: "People would like to see things happening as quickly as possible and I would be one of them. It sounds like an expression of what we would all like to see." He added that "if the evidence or experience of other countries changes our assessment as to when something might be recommended at a different point, then we would make that advice available."

Meanwhile, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has echoed the sentiments of Dr Holohan, telling FM 104's Strawberry Alarm Clock: "I certainly want to accelerate it. It's really the numbers next week that tell us whether we're still going in the right direction." However, Varadkar also added a note of caution by saying: "The worst thing that could happen is if we said 'go ahead, open your restaurants, open your pubs' - and in three weeks' time we had to reintroduce the lockdown."

Under the current roadmap, cafes and restaurants will be allowed to open with social distancing in phase 3 which begins on June 29. Pubs, bars and nightclubs are scheduled to follow suit during phase 5, which begins on August 10.

Share:

Latest articles

Gardai announce Bull Wall Bridge will be temporarily closed to motorists

A Dublin company is playing a major role in tonight's SpaceX rocket launch

All My Friends - Dermot Kennedy wants to pass on your lockdown messages to loved ones

New app lets users film animated dancers bopping around Dublin

You may also love

Leo Varadkar addresses Phoenix Park pictures: "You have to live your life"

Some Dublin cinemas could be reopening early

Dublin Fire Brigade warn against campfires and BBQs as heatwave to continue

The 2020 Women's Mini Marathon has officially been cancelled

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.