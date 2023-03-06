Ireland's women's football team chosen to lead the Paddy's Day Parade in Dublin

The Republic of Ireland Women’s National Football Team has been chosen as the Grand Marshal for the 2023 National St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Every year, a Grand Marshal is chosen to lead out the world-famous parade in Dublin for St. Patrick's Day. For 2023's parade, with the recent success of the Irish women's football team, it seems fitting that they'll start off proceedings next Friday.

Representing the team on the day is none other than the inspirational manager Vera Pauw. Alongside her will be defender Diane Caldwell and former international Paula Gorham.

Organisers of the festival said that "The entire squad reflects the very best of Ireland’s strength, perseverance and sporting achievement and acts as an inspiration for fans young and old across Ireland."

WOW... fantastic that Republic of Ireland WNT will be Grand Marshal for St. Patrick's Day Festival ☘️



Vera Pauw, Diane Caldwell & Paula Gorham will lead the Festival on March 17th pic.twitter.com/j6jPjuvTAq — FAI Women (@FAIWomen) March 6, 2023

Advertisement

In 2022, Pauw and her team made history, reaching their first-ever FIFA World Cup Finals taking place later this year in Australia and New Zealand. The campaign, which included a memorable 1-0 qualifier victory over Scotland, stunned the nation, giving women's football in Ireland a huge leap forward.

Pauw released a statement following the announcement she would lead this year's parade:

“What a year 2023 will be for women’s football in Ireland but also for the country as a whole because we celebrate our success together. The achievement of this team is incredible but we know that we wouldn’t have made it without the fantastic support of the Irish people, from all around the world. "So it is a huge honour for the team to be named as Grand Marshal for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade before we fly to Australia this summer to do the nation proud at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. I feel extremely lucky to represent the squad and will be especially looking forward to seeing all the smiling faces on March 17th."

This year’s National St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to the streets of Dublin city from 12 noon on Friday March 17th, winding its way from Parnell Square to Kevin St Junction.

Advertisement

This article originally appeared on Sports JOE

Header images via Twitter/ & Shutterstock

READ ON: Sprezzatura owner to open new French bistro in Rathmines