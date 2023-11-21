Irish band Lankum's German gig cancelled because of 'political stance'

Lankum are set to perform at the highly anticipated Gig For Gaza in the 3Arena.

Irish folk band Lankum have reportedly had a gig in Germany cancelled due to the group's "political stance" regarding their support of Palestine.

The band were due to play on Sunday night, November 19, along with Gloria De Oliveira, at the TransCentury Festival in Leipzig, Germany. The gig, however, was cancelled because the group's "political stance" does not represent that of the festival.

Festival organisers took to Instagram to announce the cancellation of the gig, stating:

"The Lankum & Gloria De Oliveira concerts tonight will not take place. Lankum represents a political stance that we as a venue and festival do not represent. In consultation with the artists, we have agreed to cancel the concert."

Lankum part of Gig For Gaza line-up which saw huge Irish support

The cancellation of the gig in Leipzig comes as a reflection of the German government's backing of Israel throughout the ongoing devastation in Gaza, which has led to the deaths of thousands of civilians and children.

While the sentiment throughout Ireland has been overwhelmingly in support of Palestine, with Minister Simon Harris going so far as to call the conflict a "war on children", the Irish government (including Harris) voted against expelling the Israeli ambassador to Ireland, as well as calls to refer Israel to the International Criminal Court.

Support of Palestine has been visible through many marches throughout the country, which has brought thousands to the streets, as well as the upcoming Gig For Gaza, which saw its venue change from Vicar St to the 3Arena in Dublin due to huge demand.

Lankum have been vocal in their support for Palestine and will line up as part of the Gig For Gaza fundraiser in November.

Upon announcing their appearance at Gig For Gaza, Lankum said: "Like most people of sound mind and reason around the globe, we are heartbroken and shocked to see the indiscriminate murder of children and civilians happening for the past few weeks.

"This, on top of decades of oppression, persecution and dehumanisation is something we can only struggle to comprehend. That is why we are very proud to raise our voices in solidarity with the people of Palestine. It's the very very least we can do."

The Gig For Gaza, which also features Damien Dempsey, The Mary Wallopers and more acts, takes place in the 3Arena on November 28.

