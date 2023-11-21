'It has been an incredible journey' Tallaght nightlife venue to close this weekend

By Katy Thornton

November 21, 2023 at 12:15pm

"We'll cherish the memories created here forever."

Sad news for D24 locals as The Shack, the space formerly known as The Metro on Old Blessington Road, have officially announced that this Saturday will be their last in operation.

The Tallaght nightlife venue took to Facebook to break the news to patrons:

"With a heavy heart, I must share the news that our beloved pub, and nightclub will be closing its doors this saturday. It has been an incredible journey filled with laughter, music, and unforgettable moments.

"To our amazing DJs who brought life to our dance floors, the dedicated staff who poured their passion into every drink, the loyal customers who became like family, and the suppliers who kept our shelves stocked – thank you. Your contributions made this establishment more than just a business; it became a community."

Ireland's nightlife has taken a serious hit in the last two decades, particularly since the covid lockdowns, although there is a chance that the new owner will honour this Tallaght space as a club with their plans for it.

The property has allegedly been sold to a UFC fighter (three guesses as to who that is) so who knows what is to become of the space in the future.

Finally The Shack thanked all their loyal customers over the years who ever came in for a drink or a boogie - and if you're looking for one last dance, make sure to pop in this weekend.

Header images via Facebook / The Shack 

