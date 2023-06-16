Landlord removes €1,000 beach 'shack' rental from Daft after backlash

"They say it’s off the grid. I presume that means there is no electricity".

A rental property in Donabate has been removed from daft.ie after being described as a “a hut” and “a shack” by a local TD.

The property, called Egansfield was described by the landlord as “beach front” and “off-grid” in a “peaceful neck of the woods”.

He also said it could “suit someone who loves the sound of the sea, nature, and the sound of rain on the roof”.

The "studio" was advertised with a rental price of €1,100 per month, and described as fully furnished, but accompanying photos tell a different story with grubby walls, a dirty sofa which is missing cushions and rubbish on the floor.

In a statement shared by the Irish Times, local Labour TD Duncan Smith said:

“It looks like a hut or a shack. I’m sure it will have applicants because of the homelessness crisis at the moment.

“It just goes to show that this is what the crisis of supply looks like. I think it should be removed from Daft.ie straight away with a view to it being inspected by the local authority to see if it is fit for purpose as a rental accommodation.

“I’m not sure how a property like that could pass any inspection to be suitable as an accommodation for private rental. They say it’s off the grid. I presume that means there is no electricity.

“It seems to be in a massive state of disrepair or just poorly constructed. I don’t know if it was ever in repair. The door doesn’t seem to close properly".

Meanwhile, the landlord David Byrne told the Times that the "cabana" has since been rented by a man who had been living in his car.

“A chap was living in his car over in Tower Bay, having been thrown out of his home by his partner,” he said.

“He’s moved into the cabana and is happy as a sandboy in it. It’s basic off-grid and a lot better than trying to live in his car".

