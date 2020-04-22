Longitude confirms refund policy as it becomes latest festival to cancel

Longitude has confirmed that refunds are available to ticket-holders after it became the latest festival to confirm its cancellation.
The news that Longitude 2o20 has been cancelled will come as no surprise after the government extended restrictions on mass gatherings of over 5,000 people yesterday. It follows news that Altogether Now and Body & Soul have also been pushed back to next year.
This afternoon, the Marlay Park festival has confirmed that it will not be taking place in 2020 and advised ticket-holders that 'your ticket refund is available from original point of purchase.' A statement issued on social media adds that 'If you booked online or by phone, Ticketmaster will process your refund directly back to you via your original payment method, which will take up to seven working days to process.'
View this post on Instagram
𝗟𝗢𝗡𝗚𝗜𝗧𝗨𝗗𝗘 𝗙𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗔𝗟 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 . . Following the Government’s announcement to ban all licenced events over 5,000 capacity until 31st August 2020, it is with a heavy heart that we must confirm that Longitude 2020 will no longer be taking place this summer. While we are obviously devastated that Longitude won’t be going ahead, the health and safety of our fans and staff is paramount and we fully respect the Government’s decision. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the frontline workers currently giving their all to keep us safe. Longitude is nothing without the fans, and we will return better than ever in 2021. Your ticket refund is available from original point of purchase. If you booked online or by phone, Ticketmaster will process your refund directly back to you via your original payment method, which will take up to seven working days to process. Please stay safe everyone. We are all in this together. Look after each other and we can’t wait to see you next year. Love from the Longitude team x #Longitude2020
Longitude assures people that 'it is nothing without the fans, and we will return better than ever in 2021.' This year's festival was due to take place in July with headliners including Kendrick Lamar, Tyler The Creator and A$AP Rocky.