Longitude confirms refund policy as it becomes latest festival to cancel

Longitude has confirmed that refunds are available to ticket-holders after it became the latest festival to confirm its cancellation.

The news that Longitude 2o20 has been cancelled will come as no surprise after the government extended restrictions on mass gatherings of over 5,000 people yesterday. It follows news that Altogether Now and Body & Soul have also been pushed back to next year.

This afternoon, the Marlay Park festival has confirmed that it will not be taking place in 2020 and advised ticket-holders that 'your ticket refund is available from original point of purchase.' A statement issued on social media adds that 'If you booked online or by phone, Ticketmaster will process your refund directly back to you via your original payment method, which will take up to seven working days to process.'

Longitude assures people that 'it is nothing without the fans, and we will return better than ever in 2021.' This year's festival was due to take place in July with headliners including Kendrick Lamar, Tyler The Creator and A$AP Rocky.

