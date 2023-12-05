Palestinian flag to fly over Dublin city hall in act of solidarity

The flag will fly above Dublin for seven days from today.

Dublin City Council have agreed unanimously to fly the Palestinian flag above Dublin's city hall for seven days, in an act of solidarity with the people of Gaza.

As reported by the Journal, the motion was submitted jointly by the Independent Group, Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats, People Before Profit and a number of individual councillors, and was passed without going to a vote despite concerns voiced by two councillors from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

In a statement shared by the Independent, Councillor Cieran Perry said he was “delighted” to see the motion passed.

"Over 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the indiscriminate attacks begin. More than 6,000 of the victims have been children", Mr Perry said.

Advertisement

"This slaughter must stop, we reiterate our call for an immediate ceasefire and for the release of humanitarian aid into Gaza.”

Three days ago, DCC also signed a Treaty of Friendship with Ramallah in Palestine, with Mayor of Ramallah Issa Kassis attending the signing in Dublin.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Sinn Féin Councillor Daithí Doolan wrote:

"The treaty will ensure Dublin supports Ramallah on key, agreed issues. I am looking forward to working with others to deepen our relationship with Ramallah".

Advertisement

Solidarity in action! @DubCityCouncil signed a Treaty of Friendship with Ramallah's Mayor Issa Kassis. The treaty will ensure Dublin supports Ramallah on key, agreed issues. I am looking forward to working with others to deepen our relationship with Ramallah @IrePalestine #Gaza pic.twitter.com/Kij3ACviZZ — Cllr. Daithí Doolan (@DaithiDoolan) December 2, 2023

Header image via Getty

READ NEXT:

- Moore Street Mall's Food Court is an actual Dublin hidden gem

Advertisement

- Little Richards to reopen following fire that forced them to close last month

- Conor McGregor lays out shock plan to run for President in 2025