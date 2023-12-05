Little Richards to reopen following fire that forced them to close last month

The much loved pizzeria has been closed for almost 3 weeks.

Little Richards are officially reopening in Skerries after a fire caused significant damage to the building on Saturday November 18th.

The beloved pizzeria, one of Dublin's best, as well as The Bus Bar were forced to close due to the fire that broke out on the Main Street.

While Little Richards will reopen in a takeaway and collection capacity from Wednesday December 6th, they are not yet ready to open their doors for dine-in.

Advertisement

The takeaway menu is a more limited version of their normal pizza offering, but as a result the prices have also come down.

Build your own pizzas will not be available over this takeaway period, but you can order the garlic bread to start off, as well as the Margherita, the Pepperoni, El Diablo, the Hawaiian, the Meat Lovers, and a brand new pizza made with tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, chicken, fresh chilles, garlic oil, and jalapenos. Prices vary between €9.50 and €17.

Pre-order is available on the Little Richards website, or you can also give them a call at (01) 802 1842.

Little Richards will reopen for takeaway and collection from tomorrow, and will then open Wednesday to Friday between 5pm and 9:30pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 4pm to 9:30pm (with delivering starting at 5pm).

Advertisement

We hope to see the space fully open for indoor dining in the not too distant future. We did vote them the best pizza in all of Dublin after all.

Header images via Instagram / Little Richards & Twitter / Dublin Fire Brigade

READ ON:

- Dublin coffee chain open their 8th café at Merrion Row

Advertisement

- Popular toastie spot open a fourth Dublin branch

- Bewley's have gone viral due to €8.40 hot chocolate