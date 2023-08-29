Delays expected through Phoenix Park as work gets underway on new bus stops

Construction is expected to last for around four weeks.

Work on a series of temporary bus stops along Chesterfield Avenue in the Phoenix Park gets underway today, with some delays expected in and around the area as a result.

A total of seven bus stops will be installed in the park - at Dublin Zoo, Phoenix Roundabout, Phoenix Park Visitor Centre and at the People’s Gardens, Parkgate Street Entrance.

A study commissioned by The Office of Public Works (OPW) in 2021 recommended that a bus should link Phoenix Park to other parts of the city. Other measures considered at the time included the closure of side roads to through traffic, a 30km/h speed limit and improved walking and cycling facilities through the park.

Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works so motorists are advised to expect delays. There'll also be signage erected to direct cyclists and pedestrians.

Speaking to The Journal about the new route, Green Party Councillor Michael Pidgeon said:

“It’s been a bugbear of mine for a long time that you weren’t able to access the park by public transport. You could get to the edges, but you couldn’t get into the middle to Dublin Zoo or to the Visitor Centre or the Áras.

“It was just totally the wrong signal to be sending around a park- that if you can, you can cycle or walk, but if you can’t, the car is the only option. That’s not right. There should be a park for everyone.”

Once the works are complete, the new 99 bus route will be launched by Dublin Bus later this Autumn, servicing the park from 9am til 6:30pm each day.

