Details of Shane MacGowan's funeral procession through Dublin confirmed

MacGowan will be cremated after his funeral in Tipperary.

The route of Shane MacGowan's funeral procession through Dublin on Friday, December 8, has been confirmed, according to RTÉ.

The procession, which will take place on Friday morning, will be led by the Artane Band followed by The Pogues singer's coffin on a horse-drawn carriage.

MacGowan passed away aged 65 on Thursday, November 30, just a week after being released from hospital, where he was being treated for months.

It was confirmed on Sunday that the singer's cortege would be brought through Dublin city before traveling to his funeral in Tipperary, the birth county of his mother.

It is understood that President Michael D Higgins will represent the Irish people at funeral, as will other well known figures from the music and arts industry.

Shane MacGowan's Dublin funeral procession confirmed

According to RTÉ, MacGowan's remains will first be transferred from his Hearse to the carriage at the carpark of the Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium in Ringsend at 10.30am.

The procession will then travel through Ringsend and Pearse Street between 10.30am and 11.45am.

The Artane Band and a piper will then lead the carriage and family cars onto South Lotts Road, across McMahon Bridge, and down Pearse Street to the junction of Lombard Street East and Westland Row.

It will then cross Westland Row and Lincoln Place into Fenian Street and then travel on to Denzille Lane where the coffin will be transferred back into the hearse privately.

They procession is expected to last about an hour and a quarter.

