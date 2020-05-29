Close

Some Dublin cinemas could be reopening early

By Sarah Finnan

May 29, 2020 at 12:26pm

Been missing the pictures? There may be good news on the horizon as it seems that a number of Dublin cinemas are 'hopeful' they'll be able to reopen early.

While it was believed that cinemas wouldn't be allowed to reopen until August 10th, Omniplex has said that they are 'hopeful' the process will be fast-tracked and they'll be allowed to get back up in running in July instead.

This comes in response to comments made by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in relation to the possibility of reopening some sectors ahead of schedule. Mark Anderson, director of the Omniplex cinema group, welcomed the comments - adding, however, that they will only reopen when it is considered 100 per cent safe to do so.

Across the water, Cineworld has revealed plans to reopen all of its cinemas across the UK as well as a 17 screen multiplex in Dublin city. A statement released by the company reads:

"Cineworld currently anticipates that government restrictions related to cinemas will be lifted in each of its territories by July. Subject to this and confirmation of the schedule for film releases, Cineworld anticipates the reopening of all of its cinemas in July."

Whether cinemas will be allowed to reopen early remains to be seen, but thankfully Dubliners can still get their cinema food fix at home. Read more on that here.

