Superyacht belonging to Walmart billionaire moors off Dún Laoghaire coast

The lavish vessel, complete with helipad and onboard aquarium is owned by one of the richest women in the world.

A 110-metre, €300 million yacht reportedly owned by billionaire Walmart heiress Nancy Walton was spotted yesterday morning moored in Scotsman’s Bay, off Dún Laoghaire.

Images of the opulent interiors have been doing the rounds on social media, showcasing an on-deck swimming pool, an elegant dining area and helipad.

According to the Irish Times, the yacht was seen in London and Cornwall before making its way to Dún Laoghaire.

Weighing in at over 4,500 tonnes, amenities onboard include 16 cabins, a gym, a steam room, an indoor beach club, a cinema, a sauna, and a spa. Cabins and the dining room are decorated with marble and custom-made silk carpets. According to Superyacht Times, the yacht's Lobanov–designed exterior features a combination of curved lines and glass panels to create an illusion of extra decks and a "trompe l’oeil effect" which makes the boat appear long and lean.

🛥️ An unusual visitor to Dun Laoghaire this morning. A 110 metre, $300,000,000 super yacht called Kaos belonging to billionaire Walmart Heiress Nancy Walton.

It has 4 decks, a helipad 🚁, swimming pool 🏊🏻‍♀️, an aquarium 🐠 and a cinema 🎥.@DunLaoghaireTn #dunlaoghaire pic.twitter.com/42h6o13mN7 — Glenn Polley (@glennpolley) June 13, 2023

Some temporary Dublin architecture.... the 110m super yacht Kaos owned by Nancy Walton, Wal Mart heir, now moored off the coast of Dún Laoghairehttps://t.co/zkvPrVhIp4 pic.twitter.com/4TpkwT0AAq — Architecture of Dublin (@Archidub1) June 13, 2023

Kaos superyacht, formerly known as Jubilee was originally launched in the Netherlands and is the largest yacht to have ever been built there.

It was the second large private yacht to visit the Dublin coast in recent weeks, ahead of what is expected to be a busy season for cruise ships and luxury liners in the area.

