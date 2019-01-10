News

WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One

Please make it stop...

Tony Mc Gregor Main Boat

Conor McGregor's Da is about go viral all over again with another bizarre social media post.

Tony took to Instagram to share his disgust about not being able to go on his boat because of the Irish weather.

He planned to take the boat from Dun Laoghaire to Howth harbour to have some lunch and meet a few friends.

"Conditions are looking good to take the 188 out over to her sister port in Howth.

"There's a bit of a sea-mist here, but we are looking at good conditions so we shouldn't have any problems," he said at the beginning but this was the calm before the storm for McGregor.

"I'm sorry we couldn't take the 188 out this afternoon. It turned out there was a sea-mist, so because of safety issues I decided to abandon the project.

"If the mist lifts later I will take her over, and sorry if I disappointed anyone, hopefully I can over later this afternoon, weather permitting.

You can watch his famous 'coinage' rant here.

READ NEXT:PIC: This Tallaght Driver's Replacement For Their Wing Mirror Is Laughable But Seriously Illegal

Tony McGregor Irish Weather
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
Here's The Price Of Petrol And Diesel Around Dublin At The Moment In Various Petrol Stations
Here's The Price Of Petrol And Diesel Around Dublin At The Moment In Various Petrol Stations
Two Planes At Dublin Airport 'Almost Collided' With Hundreds Of Passengers On Board
Two Planes At Dublin Airport 'Almost Collided' With Hundreds Of Passengers On Board
This Pub In Wexford Has A Wonderful Way Of Serving Half Pints
This Pub In Wexford Has A Wonderful Way Of Serving Half Pints
PIC: Colin Farrell "Sidestepped This Question" At A Dublin Event Last Night Making Things Very Awkward
PIC: Colin Farrell "Sidestepped This Question" At A Dublin Event Last Night Making Things Very Awkward
PIC: Chef Of Michelin Star Dublin Restaurant Will Be On Massive UK TV Show 'Saturday Kitchen' This Weekend
PIC: Chef Of Michelin Star Dublin Restaurant Will Be On Massive UK TV Show 'Saturday Kitchen' This Weekend
Shocking Footage Shows Deliveroo Driver And Member Of Public Physically Fighting On Dame Street
Shocking Footage Shows Deliveroo Driver And Member Of Public Physically Fighting On Dame Street
PIC: Here's All The Lost Phones That Have Been Found On Dublin Buses So Far In 2019
PIC: Here's All The Lost Phones That Have Been Found On Dublin Buses So Far In 2019
Dublin Girl's Scary Late Night Experience About 'Going To The Bathroom Alone' Is Something We Should All Look Out For
Dublin Girl's Scary Late Night Experience About 'Going To The Bathroom Alone' Is Something We Should All Look Out For
Over 30 Phoenix Park Deer Have Been Culled Today To Avoid An "Over-Abundant" Population
Over 30 Phoenix Park Deer Have Been Culled Today To Avoid An "Over-Abundant" Population
WOW Air Announce Insanely Low "Beat The January Blues" Sale To Iceland And Even The Most Broke Person Could Afford It
WOW Air Announce Insanely Low "Beat The January Blues" Sale To Iceland And Even The Most Broke Person Could Afford It
Dublin Had The Most Popular MyTaxi Drop-Off Location In Europe In 2018
Dublin Had The Most Popular MyTaxi Drop-Off Location In Europe In 2018
PIC: This Tallaght Driver's Replacement For Their Wing Mirror Is Laughable But Seriously Illegal
Pics

PIC: This Tallaght Driver's Replacement For Their Wing Mirror Is Laughable But Seriously Illegal
"I Took Our Readers' Advice And Went Back On The Coddle Trail - Here's How I Got On"
Food and Drink

"I Took Our Readers' Advice And Went Back On The Coddle Trail - Here's How I Got On"
Here's The Price Of Petrol And Diesel Around Dublin At The Moment In Various Petrol Stations
News

Here's The Price Of Petrol And Diesel Around Dublin At The Moment In Various Petrol Stations
"Don't Be Miserable!" - Old Footage Shows Two Dubliners Managing To Annoy Bob Dylan By Asking For Autograph
Dublin

"Don't Be Miserable!" - Old Footage Shows Two Dubliners Managing To Annoy Bob Dylan By Asking For Autograph

This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
Dublin

This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
Pucker Up - Kiss A Ginger Day Takes Place In The Phoenix Park This Weekend
Dublin

Pucker Up - Kiss A Ginger Day Takes Place In The Phoenix Park This Weekend
Dublin Girl's Scary Late Night Experience About 'Going To The Bathroom Alone' Is Something We Should All Look Out For
News

Dublin Girl's Scary Late Night Experience About 'Going To The Bathroom Alone' Is Something We Should All Look Out For
Over 30 Phoenix Park Deer Have Been Culled Today To Avoid An "Over-Abundant" Population
News

Over 30 Phoenix Park Deer Have Been Culled Today To Avoid An "Over-Abundant" Population

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group