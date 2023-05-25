Water outage affecting large parts of Dublin due to burst water main

Repairs are ongoing, and expected to be completed by 10am tomorrow.

Irish Water is currently working with Dublin City Council to restore water supply in large parts of the city centre and surrounding areas, following a burst to a high-pressure water main.

According to Irish Water, crews are onsite working on repairs "and every effort is being made to reduce the impact on homes and businesses and restore normal water supply as quickly as possible". Crews are also said to be reconfiguring the network to maintain customers' supplies where possible. The utility company have added that the necessary repairs are complex due to the location of the dig and the presence of other underground services.

Irish Water customers in the following parts of Dublin may experience a water outage or reduced water pressure until the works are completed:

Dolphins Barn

Harolds Cross

Kilmainham

Fleet Street

Brunswich Street

The Liberties

Gardener Street

Dorset Street

Drumcondra

Whitehall

Artane

Coolock

Beaumont

Fairview

Raheny

Clontarf

Killester

Home Farm

and surrounding areas

Advertisement

Repairs are ongoing and expected to be completed by 10 am tomorrow. Irish Water have said that a further update will be provided as the works progress.

The water outage is affecting large parts of Dublin. Image via Irish Water.

The company have also confirmed that vulnerable customers registered with Irish Water receive direct communications for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. Most homes and businesses will have on-site water storage to provide a backup source of water for sanitation purposes, they say.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact the company on Twitter via @IWCare with any queries.

Advertisement

Header image via Getty

READ NEXT:

- Get coxinhas and dessert hot dogs at this new D1 burger joint

- Organisers release important info for anyone heading to Marlay Park summer gigs

Advertisement

- 57 The Headline pub currently up for sale for over €1 million