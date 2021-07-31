Will these pasta crisps with a whipped feta dip be the next TikTok recipe trend?

By Lynda Keogh

July 31, 2021 at 9:01am

Please tell me I'm not the only one who scrolls endlessly on TikTok...

We've all seen the dancing trends on TikTok and then we went through that Baked Feta Pasta Trend, the clever Folded Tortilla Melts and those Twister Ice Cream Cocktails. We think that this one could catch on too - especially if you're a dedicated AirFryer fan.

Practically everyone I know who owns an AirFryer absolutely swears by it! Well here's a new recipe to try out, that looks... interesting to say the least! Italians, we recommend you don't watch this and we apologise profusely in advance! Welcome to PastaTok...

TikTok user @feelgoodfoodie runs through the 'recipe' as listed below (I use the term recipe loosely!)

Step 1 - Cook your pasta as normal

Step 2 - Once cooked, toss your pasta in olive oil and coat with Parmesan cheese and add some of your favourite spices

Step 3 - Pop in the AirFryer at 400 Fahrenheit or 200 degrees Celsius for 10 minutes, tossing half way through

Step 4 - Make your whipped feta dip. Combine feta cheese, greek yoghurt, garlic and olive oil in the food processor and Bob's your uncle. (There are no exact measurements mentioned for this part, soz!)

Step 5 - Enjoy?

What other TikTok recipe trends have you tried?

Lead Image via TikTok/feelgoodfoodie

