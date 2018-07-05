Sport Soccer

WATCH: A Dublin Football Club Has Made Fun Of Neymar's Antics And It's Brilliant

Well played, lads...

Screen Shot 2018 07 05 At 14 53 02

Oh, Neymar. For all your undoubted talent, why do ya have at like such a spanner all the time?

The Brazilian has wowed and infuriated fans in equal measure at this year's World Cup in Russia. At times, he has displayed the wizardry which has made him the most expensive footballer of all time but it's starting to seem like it's the striker's playacting which will live longer in the memory.

Against Mexico on Monday, the striker received what looked like a mere tap on the ankle before rolling around like a salmon that had just landed on a fishing boat. The PSG man was called out heavily online but Corduff FC in Dublin may have posted the best reaction to the star's antics.

The Blanchardstown club shared a video to their Facebook account in which viewers can a hear a coach shouting "Neymar!" before all of the young players dive on to the ground and roll around in the grass.

Check out the gas clip below...

Spot on. While we can all laugh, punters at the Adelphi Bar on Abbey Street on Friday night will be hoping Neymar makes headlines for his goalscoring exploits as they'll be able to bag a free beer if he or Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne find the net.

Although it's probably just as likely we'll be seeing more histrionics.

(video credit: Corduff FC)

neymar corduff fc World Cup brazil football Dublin
