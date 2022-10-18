'With everything the way it is' Table Wine to cease trading in November

"The decision was very very hard."

It's a tough time to work for a food blog, because it's an increasingly tough time for hospitality. In the last few weeks alone we've seen many beloved restaurants and cafés decide to close, including Vegan Sandwich Co, Circa, and 186 West. Just today alone we've seen more closure notices, from Joe's Coffee in Arnott's and Mooch in Dundrum.

Sadly a new name has been added to that list, and it's Table Wine, based on Pleasants Street.

Table Wine will cease trading on the 19th November, meaning you have just four weeks to go. They said in their announcement, "with everything the way it is, we will be wrapping up Table Wine." By everything we can only assume that they mean the energy and cost of living crisis, which are both wreaking havoc for hospitality, sending supply costs and bills sky-rocketing.

Co-owners Brian and Kev said a huge thank you to their staff, who they clearly appreciate dearly. While saying that the decision to close was "very very hard" to make, ultimately they believed they needed "to give time and space for our amazing team to find other places to go and be amazing in." They also said that they felt like they had "one of the funnest, most solid, dynamic and creative teams in any restaurant in Ireland" and that their understanding of the current situation is both "incredible and heartwarming."

We wish the entire team all the best with their future endeavours. You can still make a booking for Table Wine HERE.

