New Sinead O'Connor mural in the city centre says what a lot of Dubliners are thinking

It's been 103 days since Dublin's pubs were last open or, in other words, around about seven hours and 15 weeks.

Nothing compares to the mural-making talents of Dublin artist Emmalene Blake and we've made no secret of being fans of her previous works. Last week Emmalene showcased this brilliant Back to the Future piece and she's previously paid tribute in Tallaght to the likes of Tia and Tamera and Ariana Grande.

Emmalene's latest piece takes pride of place on Richmond Street in the city centre and depicts one of Ireland's most famous musical exports, Sinead O'Connor. Taking inspiration from the lyrics of her most famous hit Nothing Compares 2 U, speech bubbles around Sinead's head say 'I stay in every night and sleep all day since you took my pub away' and you can see it for yourself below...

It's certainly the story of our lives these past few months but with pubs gradually opening their doors again from Monday, some of us will be able to call into our favourite spots for a while at least, as long as we order a substantial meal. You can read more about the reopening of pubs here.

Another excellent piece of work by Emmalene Blake and we look forward to seeing what's next.

