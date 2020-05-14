Yup Ariana - Dublin artist's latest mural is pure class

A class new mural of Ariana Grande has cropped up in Dublin, painted by Irish artist Emmalene Blake.

Dubliners have had a special bond with Ariana Grande ever since that video of her outside Tola Vintage went viral earlier this year. You know the one... the one where she steps outside to greet fans and a bunch of young ones shout "yup Ariana"? Iconic really.

Well, Dublin-based artist Emmalene Blake has taken the love affair one step further by immortalising her in paint on a wall out in Tallaght. Part of a series of murals painted by the artist while in isolation, previous murals include likenesses of Dua Lipa, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Cardi B, Robyn, The Police (the band that is), Ice Cube, Pinky and the Brain and David Bowie.

Safe to say she's been flat out the past few weeks.

Painted wearing a shirt that says "stay home girls", the mural shows Ariana alongside a speech bubble that says: "I'ma need space".

Ariana has yet to respond to the mural, but as a number of Emmalene's previous subjects have reshared photos of her work (including Cardi B and Ice Cube) we reckon it's only a matter of time before Ari spots it. Get tagging her in the comments.

(Header image courtesy of @emmaleneblake)

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.