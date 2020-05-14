Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Yup Ariana - Dublin artist's latest mural is pure class

By Sarah Finnan

May 14, 2020 at 10:40am

Share:

A class new mural of Ariana Grande has cropped up in Dublin, painted by Irish artist Emmalene Blake.

Dubliners have had a special bond with Ariana Grande ever since that video of her outside  Tola Vintage went viral earlier this year. You know the one... the one where she steps outside to greet fans and a bunch of young ones shout "yup Ariana"? Iconic really.

Well, Dublin-based artist Emmalene Blake has taken the love affair one step further by immortalising her in paint on a wall out in Tallaght. Part of a series of murals painted by the artist while in isolation, previous murals include likenesses of Dua Lipa, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Cardi B, Robyn, The Police (the band that is), Ice Cube, Pinky and the Brain and David Bowie.

Safe to say she's been flat out the past few weeks.

Painted wearing a shirt that says "stay home girls", the mural shows Ariana alongside a speech bubble that says: "I'ma need space".

Ariana has yet to respond to the mural, but as a number of Emmalene's previous subjects have reshared photos of her work (including Cardi B and Ice Cube) we reckon it's only a matter of time before Ari spots it. Get tagging her in the comments.

(Header image courtesy of @emmaleneblake)

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Bingo Loco unveil plans for a number of drive-in events this summer

Share:

Latest articles

Sprezzatura is back with all your faves - launching new home grocery service

There's now a Tony Holahan mural on the outside of a city centre pub

This homemade steak sandwich is the lunch of champions

IKEA confirms it will reopen its stores on Monday with a number of measures in place

You may also love

Sprezzatura is back with all your faves - launching new home grocery service

There's now a Tony Holahan mural on the outside of a city centre pub

IKEA confirms it will reopen its stores on Monday with a number of measures in place

Popular Terenure barbershop announces closure due to 'impact of Covid-19'

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.