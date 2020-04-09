Another class mural has popped up in Dublin

Go home, everyone.

Dublin artist Emmalene Blake has done it again, unveiling her third mural from the past few days - this one inspired by the popular American TV series Sister, Sister.

A big hit with 90s kids, the show starred sisters Tia and Tamera Mowry as Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell - identical twins who were separated at birth but are eventually reunited thanks to a chance encounter at a shopping centre.

The show had several iconic lines over the course of its six series run, however there's one line that it's particularly famous for. That being "Go home, Roger", the twins' catchphrase said in response to their friend Roger Evans.

And it's now been immortalised in a colourful mural out in Tallaght. Hoping to encourage people to stay home, the mural is a message not just to the Rogers out there but to everyone.

"Go home Roger. And stay there as much as possible*.

*Do this even if your name isn't Roger."

People have been loving the new artwork with positive comments including "cracking work" and "amazing".

Part of a series of murals painted by Emmalene while in isolation, the artist made headlines yesterday after a brilliant Cardi B inspired mural grabbed the attention of the rapper herself. Sharing a photo of the mural to her own Instagram, Cardi captioned the photo: "Ireland take quarantine serious."

We can't wait to see what's next.

