Galway's premier Jamaican spot is popping up in Dublin soon

Fulfilling all your jerk BBQ and sweet plantain fantasies.

If you're on the hunt for hearty, colourful plates of authentic Jamaican food unlike anything else you'll get in Dublin, you need to add Coolmine Industrial Estate to your itinerary for next week.

Galway Jamaican spot Trapikal is bringing its famous munch boxes and loaded fries to Dublin 15 next Monday and Tuesday, and a quick scroll through their Instagram has us hastily drafting up our reasoning for a sick day.

Not that you'll need one, they'll be in situ til approx. 11pm - we just feel it's right for us to be there all day, popping back up to the stall intermittently for plantain and extra rice portions as needed.

Trapikal is the brainchild of Oshane Malcolm, a Jamaican-born chef who grew up in Ireland with Jamaican parents and a healthy love and respect for Jamaican cuisine. He cut his teeth at restaurants across Galway and Dublin before deciding to apply his skills to the food he loves most, creating fusion dishes alongside traditional options which have contributed significantly to Trapikal's popularity.

Speaking to Lovin, Oshane describes Trapikal as being centred around his childhood memories, with nostalgia and joy injected into each piping hot portion. The chef has worked hard to create a menu that accurately represents the look and taste of the real Jamaican food he grew up with, and is ready to share it with Dublin foodies at the businesses' seventh pop-up to date.

Trapikal will lift their shutters at Royalty's Kitchen on Porters Avenue, Coolmine Industrial Estate next Monday (25th) at around 12:00, and will remain open til 23:00. They'll open the next day from 15:00 til 23:00, so plenty of time to eat your fill.

