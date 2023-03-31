Konkan owners launch Kari, a new Indian restaurant in Inchicore

It's been a good few months for Emmett Road.

Last month new whiskey bar The Devil's Cut arrived at 118 Emmett Road, and just this week, Kari Restaurant launched at 205A Emmett Road.

Like Konkan, which has well established branches in Dundrum and on Clanbrassil Street, Kari is an Indian restaurant with an extensive menu, including 13 sides, ranging in price between €3.50 and €10.90, and 21 different main courses, ranging from €17.90 to €22.50.

Kari have all your favourite Indian dishes such as Jalfrezi, Biryani, and Vindaloo, as well as many, many others, making this a perfect date night or occasion spot for lovers of the cuisine.

There are also several sides, rices, and breads to accompany your meal; whether you're a naan bread kind of person or love some bombay spiced potatoes, you'll be sorted. Plus they clearly signal whether dishes are vegan or vegetarian friendly, so you don't have to worry about that. You can check out the whole menu below.

If you want to book a table, you can give Kari a call on this number.

