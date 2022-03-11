DCC propose to make Capel Street traffic free by the summer

As Dubliners adjusted to outdoor dining rules and various other restrictions around socialising over the summer, the pedestrianising of Capel Street was a welcome addition to the city.

With traffic removed from the street, pubs and restaurants were able to set up extended al fresco areas enjoyed by locals and tourists alike, providing a space that actually made outdoor socialising possible in a city where public spaces were closing and facilities were somewhat lacking.

Dublin City Council faced backlash after announcing the traffic-free trial would end back in August, subsequently moving to extend it for an extra month.

Fast forward to now and DDC have announced they're intending to make Capel Street traffic-free once again by the end of May, following the success of the original trial.

The proposal, available on DCC's website reads:

Following 17 Traffic Free weekends from June 2021 to October 2021, a consultation was held which received 7,000 submissions. Based on these where 96% of respondents felt the Traffic Free evenings improved their experience, and 89% who wanted to see Traffic Free measures on Capel Street, the Traffic Department have been exploring how to achieve this whilst facilitating the needs of residents, businesses and all users of the street.

The proposal would see a permanent closure at Parnell St after Jervis Lane to remove through traffic on Capel Street, with delivery access facilitated between 6am and 11am. Car parking spaces would be removed and converted to loading bays to ensure there is sufficient space.

You can give your views about the proposal, and discuss how it will affect you HERE.

