Dosa Dosa opening second location within Hyne's Bar

We need a dosa this!

Dosa Dosa launched in February 2020. Despite a global pandemic hitting, the South Indian food truck weathered the storm of lockdowns and restrictions, creating a loyal Dublin fan base. The truck moved from location to location, setting up in spots like Lucan, Adamstown, Walkinstown, Blanchardstown, before settling on Grand Canal Street. Now they've got a second permanent location, within Hyne's bar in Stoneybatter on Prussia Street.

Dosa Dosa opens its new location within Hyne's Bar this weekend starting on Saturday from 4pm to 9pm. From then onwards they'll be open every Thursday through to Sunday from 4pm to 10pm.

Stoneybatter locals and Hyne's Bar regulars, make sure you stop by soon to try Dosa Dosa for yourself. You will not be disappointed. We particularly have our eye on the vadas, which are crispy donut shaped fritters.

