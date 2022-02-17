Stoneybatter bar to host Oíche Ghaeilge every Thursday night

Get your cúpla focal out, Hynes Bar wants to hear it gach Déardaoin.

Thursday will mark exactly one month ahead of Paddy's Day, therefore the perfect time for Hynes Bar to start their Oíche Ghaeilge event. Kicking off on February 17th, Hynes invites you to use your cúpla focal as gaeilge. This event will then continue on weekly, gach Déardaion (or every Thursday for those who's Irish is a little rusty).

To top it off, anyone who orders their first drink in Irish will avail of a €1 discount for that drink. They don't expect perfection, just try your best. And make sure to say go raibh maith agat once you get do dheach (that C1 in Higher Irish is coming in handy for me).

Hynes Bar is located on Prussia Street in Stoneybatter. They open on Thursdays from 4pm.

So brush up on that Leaving Cert Irish to attend Oíche Ghaeilge at Hynes Stoneybatter.

Header image via Instagram/hynes_bar_stoneybatter

