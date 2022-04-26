Pedestrianisation of Capel Street expected to go ahead next month

By Fiona Frawley

April 26, 2022 at 1:07pm

Share:

Outdoor summer pending.

Councillors are expected to meet tomorrow to discuss the "traffic free proposal" for Dublin's Capel Street.

The new proposal would see a number of changes to Capel Street, including improved pedestrian space and cycling permeability.

The pedestrianisation of Capel Street was initially introduced last summer as a six-weekend long trial, as part of a wider scheme to pedestrianise streets all over Dublin in order to facilitate an outdoor summer.

Advertisement

The hugely successful traffic-free trial lasted for eleven weeks, and ended up being extended following backlash on Twitter when DCC announced the initiative would be ending.

In March of this year, DCC announced their intention to make the street traffic-free again by the end of May, following the success of the initial trial.

The proposal would see a permanent closure at Parnell St after Jervis Lane to remove through traffic on Capel Street, with delivery access facilitated between 6am and 11am. Car parking spaces would be removed and converted to loading bays to ensure there is sufficient space.

According to a DCC report on the traffic free proposal, there were 1,311 submissions from the general public in response to the proposal, 97% of which were in favour. There were also 201 submissions from residents in the area, 86% of which were in favour.

Advertisement
Via Capel Street Traffic Free Proposal, Report on Non Statutory Public Consultation

The Dublin Central Area Committee will meet tomorrow to discuss and ultimately decide plans to make Capel Street car-free. 

Header image via Shutterstock 

READ NEXT: What Ed did - the Sheeran guide to a few days in Dublin

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

What Ed did - the Sheeran guide to a few days in Dublin

Here's the full line-up of exciting events for Dublin Dance Festival 2022

Lucky Tortoise 'slowly and quietly growing' with new location

WATCH: Inside Café en Seine's unique sensory dining experience

You may also love

Georges Street Arcade offer free rent and full support for Ukrainian businesses

Good news commuters, Dublin travel fares are set to drop

Dublin named Europe's most expensive city to visit

Dublin Airport ranks second most stressful airport ahead of Easter