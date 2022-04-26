Pedestrianisation of Capel Street expected to go ahead next month

Outdoor summer pending.

Councillors are expected to meet tomorrow to discuss the "traffic free proposal" for Dublin's Capel Street.

The new proposal would see a number of changes to Capel Street, including improved pedestrian space and cycling permeability.

📢New proposal removal of traffic from Capel Street!

🚶‍♀️Improved pedestrian space

🚲Retaining cycling permeability

🏘️And paving the way for Capel Street to become a vibrant, thriving inner city street.

Full report: https://t.co/YcVRAq1kdn — Janet Horner (@JanetPHorner) April 25, 2022

The pedestrianisation of Capel Street was initially introduced last summer as a six-weekend long trial, as part of a wider scheme to pedestrianise streets all over Dublin in order to facilitate an outdoor summer.

The hugely successful traffic-free trial lasted for eleven weeks, and ended up being extended following backlash on Twitter when DCC announced the initiative would be ending.

In March of this year, DCC announced their intention to make the street traffic-free again by the end of May, following the success of the initial trial.

The proposal would see a permanent closure at Parnell St after Jervis Lane to remove through traffic on Capel Street, with delivery access facilitated between 6am and 11am. Car parking spaces would be removed and converted to loading bays to ensure there is sufficient space.

According to a DCC report on the traffic free proposal, there were 1,311 submissions from the general public in response to the proposal, 97% of which were in favour. There were also 201 submissions from residents in the area, 86% of which were in favour.

Via Capel Street Traffic Free Proposal, Report on Non Statutory Public Consultation

The Dublin Central Area Committee will meet tomorrow to discuss and ultimately decide plans to make Capel Street car-free.

