Remembering Sinéad O'Connor with some of her most iconic moments

Sinéad O'Connor's death was announced by her family last night.

In the age of TikTok and perpetual online-ness, the word "iconic" is thrown around so haphazardly it almost loses all meaning. But if there's one Irish artist who utterly personifies it, it's Sinéad O'Connor.

Tributes have been pouring in for the singer, with those who had the privilege of meeting her describing her as brilliant, smart and passionate with a great sense of humour - her quick quips and comedic comebacks are as legendary as her fearless cries in support of minorities.

Sinéad O'Connor gave a voice to voiceless communities at times when it was not just untrendy, but detrimental to her career and public image. She was unblinking in the face of backlash and scrutiny, and never stopped speaking out - dedicating her most recent award at the RTÉ Choice Music Awards to the refugee community of Ireland.

There are countless moments being shared and fondly recalled in the wake of her death - here are some we're reflecting on this morning.

Calling out RTÉ

As usual, Sinéad was ahead of us all, questioning the way money moved through RTÉ long before the scandal broke this year. She also successfully made Ryan squirm more than the entire Oireachtas Committee.

Let us not forget , #sineadoconnor was on to the RTE Sponsorship scandal a decade ago... pic.twitter.com/rGqM0UCUjk — Estebantz (@ActingTheGom) July 26, 2023

Breaking down stigma against HIV/AIDS

People across the globe are remembering Sinéad for her activism today, particularly her support for those living with HIV/AIDS at a time when they were abandoned by so many.

Sinead O’Connor cared.



In Ireland, Sinead publicly supported people with HIV/AIDS when many denigrated us. She used her fame to help break down stigma and bring about change.



We were lucky to have Sinead. pic.twitter.com/csONIHsi8T — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) July 26, 2023

Becoming a priest

If you knew nothing about Sinéad O'Connor growing up, you probably still heard about her being ordained as a priest in Lourdes in 1999.

Politely turning down an appearance on Piers Morgan's show

Concise, to the point, and wholly accurate.

RIP Sinead O’Connor. Thank you for being you #SineadOConnor pic.twitter.com/ccppEgtwu1 — Stuart Rouse (@StuartRouse) July 27, 2023

Dedicating her final award to refugees in Ireland

Sinéad never missed an opportunity to speak up for those being mistreated by the masses, and her final appearance where she dedicated her Choice Music Prize Classic Irish Album Award to the refugee community in Ireland was no different.

So so honoured to have the legend that is @SineadOConnor here to collect her Irish Classic Album award tonight. pic.twitter.com/0H6Ny9fM4p — RTÉ Choice Music (@choiceprize) March 9, 2023

Telling everyone she loves them

Before skilfully cutting them down to size. There are countless moments like this, but Sinéad holding Gay Byrne's hand and telling him she loves him while also revealing a secret "he'll kill her for" is a perfect example of her inimitable humour.

Campaigning for abortion rights

Long before repeal jumpers and murals, Sinéad O'Connor was speaking out about the need for safe access to abortion on Irish soil.

#RIPOConnor#SinéadOConnor, one of Ireland’s finest voices, musically and politically, has died at 56



Nearly 30 years before abortion would be made legal in Ireland, she joined #AbortionRights protesters in calling for a change in Irish law@nowthisnews pic.twitter.com/daUvvjxEYi — Nguyen #fbpe #fbr (@haaohaoo) July 26, 2023

The SNL moment

After ripping up a picture of the Pope on live tv and appealing to the public to "fight the real enemy", Sinéad faced a level of scrutiny it's hard to even contemplate today. She tore up the photo as an act of defiance against the Church and the silence around their abuse, declaring:

"Until the ignoble and unhappy regime which holds all of us through child abuse has been toppled, utterly destroyed.

"Until that day there is no continent that will know peace. Children, children. Fight.

"We find it necessary. We know we will win. We have confidence in the victory of good over evil."

Her live performances

Whilst focussing on her activism, you'd almost forget what a charismatic, unique and profoundly brilliant performer Sinéad O'Connor was. If you know her mostly for her era-defining rendition of Nothing Compares 2 U, a deep dive into her wide and varied catalogue is definitely in order today.

Header images via Getty

