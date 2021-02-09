Close

The perfect Valentine's night to have in lockdown

By Brian Dillon

February 9, 2021 at 4:27pm

Sponsored

Looking for the perfect Valentine's night to have in lockdown? We have you covered...

I don't need to explain why Valentine's Day is going to be different this year. Although we won't be able to head out for a romantic meal in a fancy restaurant, there are still loads of things we can do to create the ultimate loved-up experience at home.

So, we have teamed up with Bombay Bramble to help you do just that. Available now in all major retailers, Bombay Bramble is a flavoured gin with a difference. The unique concoction is vapour infused with freshly harvested blackberries and raspberries, resulting in a rich and bold berried flavour ideal for your G&T or cocktail experimentation at home.

Tasty cocktails

What will you and bae sip on as you enjoy a romantic night in? Don't worry guys, we have you covered. Because we're making a Cupid's Arrow with Bombay Bramble.

The refusal to add additional sugar and artificial flavours makes Bombay Bramble a versatile spirit, making this a sophisticated top quality cocktail.

For this, you'll need one shot of Bombay Bramble, two shots of pomegranate juice and elderflower tonic water to finish. And here are the steps to follow:

  1. Take a wine glass, add one shot of Bombay Bramble and two shots of pomegranate juice. Stir to mix them together.
  2. Fill the wine glass with cubed ice and top with elderflower tonic.
  3. Garnish with a wedge of fresh lemon and one raspberry.

Simple!

What to watch?

If you're like me, you often spend more time scrolling through Netflix and other streaming platforms deciding what to watch than you do actually watching something. Well, my friends, we have you covered. Here are the best flicks we recommend for your perfect Valentine's night in lockdown.

On Netflix, you have so many absolute classics and hit romcoms from recent years to choose from, including 13 Going On 30, About Time, Begin Again, Clueless, Definitely Maybe, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Hitch and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Meanwhile, Disney+ is home to flicks like Never Been Kissed and 10 Things I Hate About You, Prime Video has The Girl Next Door, Pretty Woman, The Proposal and Sweet Home Alabama, and NOW TV has great films like Sleepless in Seattle.

To check out our list of the 20 best romantic comedies you can watch at home right now, head here.

The most delicious dinner

Over the past year, we have been providing you guys with some wonderful (and super easy) recipes to try at home. So, make this Valentine's night in lockdown the tastiest it can be.

We definitely recommend these dumplings. The best thing about this recipe is that you can put literally anything in them. You probably already have loads of stuff in the fridge that will work perfectly for these.

Or if you want to put an Italian twist on your Valentine's night, try this gorgeous homemade pizza recipe.

For more fab recipe inspiration, head here.

Scrumptious dessert

Of course, no Valentine's night in would be complete without the best desserts. And we have you covered in that department as well.

Perhaps one of our favourites is these outrageously indulgent Oreo Brownies. Or if you want something super quick and easy, this cheesecake in a cup can be made in just a minute.

Between classy cocktails and great home recipes, we can make sure that Valentine's night 2021 will be one to remember.

So, grab your Bombay Bramble G&T or Cupid's Arrow, sit back and enjoy a special night in with the one who means the most.

Please enjoy Bombay Bramble responsibly. 

Sponsored By
