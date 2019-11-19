Pick of the week: seven deadly things to do in Dublin this week

Another week, another list of things to do.

This week’s pick of the week includes everything from festive feasts to a lantern-making workshop to a two-day Cat Con.

Gaiety Panto

No better way to kick off the festive season than a trip to see the panto. The Gaiety has hosted a panto every year since 1873 and 2019 is no different. This year’s show is none other than the magical tale of Aladdin. I’m sure you’re all familiar with the Disney classic, but while the movie is fun, seeing the action unfold onstage kicks things up a whole other level.

Opening this Sunday, tickets start at just under €20.

Thanksgiving dinner at the Church

Thanksgiving is this Thursday for all you non-American folk, and while it isn’t as big a deal over here as it is in the US, there are still quite a few places putting on a festive spread. The Church is one of those places.

Serving up a Thanksgiving Feast for the ages, guests will dine in The Gallery Restaurant. Expect all the timeless classics with a few modern twists. Complete with eggnog, pumpkin pie and candy corn.

Cat Con

Dublin’s ‘cat fair’ returns this weekend. Now in its third year, it’s a two-day event catering to 20,000 cat lovers. Bound to leave you feline good.

The Irish equivalent to the US ‘Cat Con’, there will be stalls with various cat-centric products as well as talks from industry experts and the chance to meet cat behaviourist and organiser Alice Chau-Ginguene.

Lantern-making workshop

Technically not in Dublin, but just a short bus journey away so I’m including it. Cool Planet Experience is running a lantern-making workshop...a cool alternative to the Santa experience.

Throughout the hour-long workshop, kids use various Christmas themed bits and bobs to make their very own LED-lit creation. Fun and informative as they’ll also learn about sustainable and low-carbon energy choices.

Winter Wine & Cheese Festival

Name a better duo than wine and cheese…I won’t wait, because it doesn’t exist. Eatyard’s popular Wine & Cheese Festival will return for a festive run from November 21sto to December 14th.

Taking place out in Jam Park, tickets start at €15. Live music, entertainment, and carolling as well as the ‘How Merlot Can You Go?’ limbo challenge.

Dusk Tour at Croke Park

I’m a sucker for a good sunset especially when it comes with a killer view. Simple pleasures and all that. Taking place 17 storeys above the iconic Croke Park Stadium, the Dublin at Dusk tour delivers on both fronts.

Probably the city’s best lookout, you’ll get to watch the sun go down on the capital. Tickets include complimentary access to the onsite GAA museum, along with a hot drink or cocktail in the Croke Park Bar. Deadly.

Christmas Murder Mystery at The Wax Museum

This sounds like a barrel of laughs, definitely one for the aspiring detectives or crime fanatics amongst us. The man in the big red suit, Mr Santa Claus himself, has gone missing and well it’s your job to find him again. What with it being his busiest season and Christmas looming, it’s kind of an important task…no pressure or anything.

Let’s hope there hasn’t been a ho-ho-homicide.

