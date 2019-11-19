Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

A screening of Roddy Doyle classic 'The Van' is coming to the IFI

By James Fenton

November 19, 2019 at 10:38am

Share:

On the back of Ireland's disappointing result against Denmark, now is the perfect time to reflect on happier times courtesy of the Roddy Doyle classic The Van.

The final instalment in the writer's famed Barrytown Trilogy, the movie first hit the big screen in 1996 and is set for a welcome return at the Irish Film Institute later this month.

Set against the backdrop of Ireland's memorable 1990 World Cup campaign, The Van tells the story of Larry (Colm Meaney) and Bimbo (Donal O’Kelly), a couple of unemployed Dubliners who transform a broken down van into a fast-food business while at the same time Jack Charlton and the lads are making a name for themselves over in Italy.

Capitalising on the feel-good factor around the capital, Larry and Bimbo are met with instant success but it isn't long before strains start to appear in their friendship.

Like its older siblings The Commitments and The Snapper, The Van is pretty much a riot from start to finish, and the scenes in the pub when Packie Bonner makes his famous save are something everyone sports fan will relate to.

The screening of The Van is part of the Dublin International Film Festival and takes place on Thursday November 28 at 6.30pm. There will be a host of special guests on the night and there will be archive clips celebrating Ireland's soccer history before the screening.

More information can be found here.

READ NEXT: 'Being clean is not a luxury' - Old handbags are needed to help Dublin's homeless this winter

Share:

Latest articles

Mad Yolks is giving away free egg sambos this Thursday

A city centre bar is offering free mulled wine and mince pies every Friday in December

Pick of the week: seven deadly things to do in Dublin this week

Dublin's 'cat fair' returns this weekend

You may also love

Toby The Gentleman is the Dublin doggo you should follow on Instagram

James Blunt to perform in Dublin next year

Little Mix is holding open auditions for their new show in Dublin today

Harry Styles announces Dublin show as part of huge European tour

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy