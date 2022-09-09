4 new openers and 1 closure to be aware of in Dublin this week

Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at the main hospitality headlines for Dublin.

Tapped, the only pub with a Grafton Street entrance opens this week

With over 50 beers to choose from, cocktails on tap and a, dare I say, vibe-y interior, we foresee this spot being consistently busy. Find out more on this new opener HERE.

Bahay to open permanent location in Blanch

Known for their flavourful Filipino style street food, Bahay are setting up permanent roots in Blanchardstown and look forward to getting their fare onto "ACTUAL plates". Get the lowdown on their new location HERE.

Seasons, a new tapas bar opens in Lucan Village

You'll find this BYOB, family-run spot in the heart of Lucan's Architectural Conservation Area (if you don't mind). On the menu there's everything from gazpacho and Thai crab cakes to potstickers and signature prawns la plancha style, and there's plenty of space to facilitate walk-ins too. More info available on this new opener HERE.

Chill'd Ice Cream Shop opens on Pearse Street

The Cork-based company have made their way from the real capital up to the real, real capital with a new location in the heart of Dublin 2 serving up screwballs, sundaes and more. Find out all you need to know HERE.

The Village Yard closes temporarily due to works

The Ballybrack pub is undergoing immediate renovations and will close temporarily as a result. The Yard is home to Yum Grub (a top-notch plant based takeaway) and Benjamin's (a delicious fried chicken spot) who will be on the lookout for new locations - if you'd like to hit them up one last time before they go, you can do so this weekend.

Find out more on this closure HERE.

Same time, same place next week for another round up of Dublin's main foodie headlines.

