2 openers and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin right now

A new pub opens in Tailors' Guild Hall

A shiny new tavern in the oldest surviving Guild Hall in the city. Publican Paul Clinton has transformed the basement of the historic venue into a pub, turning the ground space into something of a beer garden. Given its status as a protected building, there were some concerns on whether they had planning permission for the bar and beer garden, but apparently it wasn't necessary as it's always been used for hospitality. More on this story HERE.

Dundrum gastropub Brickyard opens after major renovations

Good news, D16 dwellers: Brickyard, a cult favourite gastropub for South Dublin locals, has reopened after two months of major renovations. You can now return for craft beers, cocktails and mac and cheese in an orderly fashion, and find out all you need to know about the reopening HERE.

Bao House on Aungier Street closes its doors

A great spot for a lunch deal and for consuming one's weight in pillowy bao buns, Bao House of Aungier Street sadly closed for good this week. More info on this closure is available HERE.

The Clock pub closes after years of serving The Liberties

The Clock management took to social media last week to confirm the news of their closure, divulging that they'd tried their best to stay open but "as always in this country money talks". The whole area surrounding Thomas Street is undergoing redevelopment and this closure is one of many recent changes to the area - find out more HERE.

