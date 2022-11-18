2 openers and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin this week

Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at the main hospitality headlines for Dublin including openers, closures and everything in between.

This week we've seen the city welcome a new brunch spot and Thai restaurant, and sadly say goodbye to a popular wedding venue and café.

Here are the main stories from the foodie world over the past 7 days, incase you happened to miss any:

Two Boys Brew launch new café Milo's

A second venture from one of Dublin's favourite brunch spots, Milo's opened officially this week in Drumcondra serving up speciality coffee and a selection of freshly baked treats and breakie bowls. More info on this new opener HERE.

Siam Thai opens in Rathmines

After months of build up and anticipation, Siam Thai officially opened their Rathmines branch earlier this week inside the Swan Centre. Get the lowdown on this new opener HERE.

Finnstown Castle Hotel in Lucan announce closure

The popular wedding venue which is regarded as one of Dublin's most beautiful period estates have announced they'll sadly be closing in December. More info on this closure HERE.

Shoe Lane announce the closure of their Greystones café Just over the Wicklow county bounds, Shoe Lane have announced the closure of their Greystones café due to rising costs and staffing issues. Their Tara Street and Dun Laoghaire stores will remain open. More info on this closure is available HERE. Same time, same place next week for another round up of openers and closures in Dublin.