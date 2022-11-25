3 openers and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin this week

Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at Dublin's main hospitality headlines.

This week there have been sweet treats a'plenty landing at locations around Dublin, and we said a sad goodbye to one of our favourite city centre sandwich shops.

The lowdown on everything is below - let's get into it.

Daddy's Donut Shop opens at The Place Street Yard in D2

Could this be the return of the Great Dublin Donut Craze of 2015? Anything's possible with these mini bad boys from Daddy's Donuts, served out of a cartoon-esque bus at Place Street Yard on Grand Canal Street. The perfect dessert if you're hitting up Dosa Dosa or Griolladh. Get the lowdown on this new opener HERE.

New café Mrs Reid's opens on Kevin Street

Mrs Reid's popped up on a cosy corner in D8 this week, serving up Badger and Dodo coffee, creamy hot chocolates and hearty sambos including beef brisket, oven baked meatballs, chicken and chorizo, and a veggie delight for those who aren't into meat. More info on this new opener is HERE.

Lindt opens Dublin pop-up shop for Christmas

Big news. Huge.

Lindt has opened its first ever Dublin pop-up shop, with pick 'n mix station, personalisation station and more truffles than you can shake a stick at. Find them on South Anne Street for three weeks from 30 November - more info available HERE.

El Milagro in Malahide closes after 18 months

The marina-based taquero will be slinging out their final few Malahide shells over the next few weekends, but luckily you can still find them at Joli in Stoneybatter and Anti Social in the Liberties for all your taco needs.

Tír deli announces closure of its original sandwich spot

Sad news for all who live and work in the Baggot Street area, Tír Deli have announced the closure of their flagship sandwich shop, writing "it's tough out there and we just couldn't find a way to make it work". They'll still be serving up fresh, seasonal sambos at their Hatch Street location thankfully - more info on this closure is HERE.

Same time, same place next week for a fresh round up of openers and closures in Dublin.

