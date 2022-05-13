3 new openings to check out in Dublin this week

The food gods giveth and they giveth some more.

Welcome to The Lovin Round Up, our weekly look at the main hospitality headlines for Dublin.

This week, a hotly anticipated fried chicken restaurant opened its doors (we've had our eye on them for months), a new açai spot for Harold's Cross and a new place for ice cream and coffee on Dun Laoghaire pier. Here's the lowdown on all three:

Spatched opens in Rathmines

The long awaited sister restaurant of Sprezzatura opened up in - you guessed it - Rathmines this week, serving up exquisitely crispy fried chicken and an intriguing selection of loaded fries (carbonara fries, we've got our eye on you. Especially if you're anything like the Sprezzatura carbonara). Read more about the new opener HERE.

Ama Açai opens in Harolds Cross

Just in time for smoothie girl summer, Ama Açai have set up camp in Harold's Cross, right beside the pizza truck. After a successful run keeping Dublin in smoothies and bowls of fruity goodness last year across Bushy Park, People's Park and Marlay Park, we've no doubt their new spot will be a hit amongst health food lovers. More info on this new opening HERE.

Cafolla's opens on Dun Laoghaire pier

Serving up a storm with coffee from Two Fifty Square, ice cream sundaes and vegan options to boot. The perfect place to hit up after your walk, and you can read all about it HERE.

Same time, same place next week for a fresh round up of Dublin's main foodie headlines!

