Indoor food market to be opened in vacant Dublin church

We're catching up with the continent, and it's high time.

Hot on the coattails of the announcement that the long neglected Iveagh Markets will receive €9 million in funding for conservation works, another food market is Dublin bound.

According to the Irish Times, the Martin Barry Group has taken a lease on St Andrew’s Church, the backdrop for the Molly Malone statue which is currently sitting vacant on Dublin 2's Suffolk Street. The publication has reported that the group aims to have the landmark building open as a food hall and multipurpose hospitality and event space by early 2025.

The group currently operates three food halls in Prague and one in Berlin - these food halls are part of the Manifesto Market brand and showcase cuisines from all over the world. Praised by the Financial Times for "its ability to help transform urban areas", the Manifesto brand is well established across Europe and is the kind of addition Dublin has been crying out for.

In a statement shared by the Times, the company confirmed there will be space for 12 food vendors at the Dublin site, a mix of “small and medium independent chefs, restaurateurs and operators” and a mix of “first-time businesses with novel concepts, as well as established chefs with fine dining experience”.

St Andrew's Church has been owned by Fáilte Ireland since 2012, and was previously used as a tourist centre.

Header image via Historia Wiki / Instagram / manifestomarket.berlin

