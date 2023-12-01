8 openers and 4 closures to be aware of in Dublin right now

All your hospitality headlines in one place.

After a pause in our usual coverage last week due to the riots that took place in the city centre on November 23rd, we are back with restaurant news, following all the places that have launched in the past two weeks, as well as the unfortunate closures. We have new cafés, new restaurants, as well as a new food court for one northside shopping centre, which launches four food businesses in one spot.

Once again we are thankful that there are double the openers to closures in Dublin right now, but we can't help but lament the loss of any restaurant currently - even if it has caused a keyboard warrior to call us an "obituaries page for Dublin businesses".

So without further delays, let's get into all the hospitality headlines from the last few weeks.

Loretta's

Closure

One closure that will hit a lot of people hard is the impending closure of Loretta's in the gorgeous Bank building on Doyle's Corner, Phibsborough Road. Speaking to Lovin Dublin the team confirmed that their last day of service will be on December 23rd, a mere three weeks from now. Chef/Owner Jimmy Wiley is set to retire and the iconic building is due to be let (hopefully to another hospitality business).

Drip Coffee

Opener

After a few months serving americanos and flat whites as a pop-up in Smithfield's Soup 2, Drip Coffee have found a new permanent home in Dublin 8.

They have taken over what was formerly Clanbrassil Coffee Shop, and will be serving rotating guest coffees, kicking things off with a washed Ethiopian blend from Calendar Coffee, with bright fruit and peachy notes.

The Dunmore

Opener

Dublin foodies know that Rathmines is no stranger to a new opener - we've covered seven across an array of cuisines in 2023 alone. And the boom isn't dying down any time soon - after months of anticipation and sneak peeks on Instagram, The Dunmore officially opens in Rathmines as of November 30th, at the former Bowery site.

As the name would suggest, The Dunmore's roots are Waterford-grown; the restaurant is a new venture for the team who own the The Strand Inn Hotel in Dunmore East, and promises a vibrant, creative dining space with emphases on both food and music.

Yeeros

Opener

Huge news for tzatziki and gyros lovers, as Yeeros are set to open their next Greek street food restaurant in Drumcondra, their second spot in Dublin 9.

We lost our minds when Yeeros opened their second location on Wexford Street at the end of 2022, and given its proximity to our office, we have spent many a lunchtime in there, filling up on chicken gyros and loukoumades any chance we get. We're sure the new Drumcondra branch will be just as popular as the current one.

Rustic Honey Food

Opener

Rustic Honey Food has opened a new café at Cherrywood Business Park as of today, complete with all the yummy goods from their bakery, and pouring Imbibe Coffee.

After gaining 12 years in the business, owner Anna Shipley started up Rustic Honey, a wholesale bakery that caters for private and corporate catering, brand moments, celebrations cakes, and much more. This is her second café, with her first operating as a takeaway spot in Loughlinstown Shopping Centre.

District 11

Opener

District 11, which in this case is not a Hunger Games Panem location but a new food court, is set to launch at Charlestown Shopping Centre very soon. It will feature four new food offerings to join the existing businesses, including Chopped, Hot Chix, Flat Iron Grill Sandwiches, and Neat Pizza.

Clanbrassil House

Closure

Michelin Guide restaurant Clanbrassil House, which opened on Clanbrassil Street in 2017, has taken to social media to announce they will be closing at the end of the year.

Run by the same people as Bastible, Clanbrassil House has been described as the younger sister to the Michelin-star restaurant, "with a simple, homely look and friendly, professional service". The menu was praised for its "refined, tasty dishes" said to "demonstrate a creative and original approach from the chef" which is what makes this closure announcement so sad.

Amuri By Day

Opener

Whether it's financial constraints, or just a lack of Annual Leave, flying off to Sicily every month (or every year even) is likely not on your typical agenda. Luckily we have an authentic Sicilian restaurant right in Dublin city centre for when you're craving the food, and they've just announced a new daytime venture.

Amuri By Day is a new authentic Sicilian deli, and is the little sister restaurant to Amuri, which opened on Chatham Street in May 2022.

The Shack

Closure

Sad news for D24 locals as The Shack, the space formerly known as The Metro on Old Blessington Road, have officially closed.

The Tallaght nightlife venue took to Facebook to break the news to patrons:

"With a heavy heart, I must share the news that our beloved pub, and nightclub will be closing its doors this saturday. It has been an incredible journey filled with laughter, music, and unforgettable moments.

"To our amazing DJs who brought life to our dance floors, the dedicated staff who poured their passion into every drink, the loyal customers who became like family, and the suppliers who kept our shelves stocked – thank you. Your contributions made this establishment more than just a business; it became a community."

The LAB

Closure

Dublin 8 pizza spot The Lab, best known for their sourdough pizza bases, have unfortunately announced that they will be closing at the end of this week.

They initially opened on Thomas Street back in 2019 under the name Pizza Lab, before changing their name to just The Lab. Their USP was that their pizza dough was made in a time-honoured way, using a sourdough leaven. They would use wild yeast as opposed to commercial yeast to craft their unique bases, setting them apart from other Dublin pizzerias.

Cellar 22

Opener

A cosy new wine bar has opened opposite St Stephen's Green, just in time for the upcoming festive period.

With a team led by sommelier Victor Nedelea and chef Chris Maguire, Cellar 22 is based on the garden level of 22 St Stephen's Green an intimate, downstairs space with an eclectic and wide-ranging wine list, and an interesting, contemporary, all-day dining menu.

With a feature wine bar, and an open kitchen showcasing handmade charcuterie, breads and great cheese from around the country and further afield, Cellar 22 celebrates excellent ingredients in the room, in the glass and on the plate.

El Grito

Opener

It's been a big year for El Grito. This Mexican Taquería has been a go-to spot in Dublin ever since it first opened in 2014, for its authentic cuisine as well as its affordable prices - by Dublin standards at least.

El Grito has been feeding the masses for almost a decade, opening a southside restaurant in Rathmines back in September of this year, and just three months later they are returning to Dublin 1 to open their third location.

As of December 1st, you will be able to find El Grito in the food court of Jervis Shopping Centre.

