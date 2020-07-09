Lovin Games Weekly – Upcoming Batman games may not be coming to PS5

Next week sees the arrival of one of 2020's biggest games, when Ghost of Tsushima arrives on the PS4 (full review on Lovin Dublin on Tuesday, July 14 at 3pm!), so there is obviously a lot of excitement building up to that one.

But the show must go on, the other games must still be played, and we are here to tell you all about them!

GAME OF THE WEEK

F1 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)

There are certain types of games out there that you already know you love or hate, and most of them fall under the banner of sports games. Sometimes they can be fighting games – like Mortal Kombat or Streets Of Rage – but usually, it would be along the lines of FIFA or NBA or Madden. F1 2020 is definitely one of those types of games, but if you do happen to love racing games then you’ll have a tough time finding one more entertaining and in-depth than this one.

Two particular additions to the gameplay are what will be the big selling points for you. (1) The new gameplay mode My Team, which essentially allows you to build a brand new racing team from the ground up, playing as both the owner of the team, as well as one of the racers. So you’ll have to pick everything from your racers, the design of your logo, which sponsors you want, what direction the mechanics will focus on in the engine. It is a huge time-sink, which could be exactly what you’re looking for in a game like this.

And on the exact opposite end of the scale, (2) The return of split-screen local player. Yep, this is something that seemed to disappear around the turn of the century, but anyone who has ever had a house party (or even a single friend over) will know that it is a much-missed element of multiplayer. So having it back here for some frenetic one-on-one races, or as part of a teamwork game to make sure you get first and second together, is a helluva lot of fun!

The trailer for F1 2020 can be viewed below...

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Upcoming Batman games may not be available on the PS5

Last month it was reported that Warner Brothers were looking to sell their video games wing, Warner Brothers Interactive Entertainment. Several buyers expressed an interest, with the most recent and most likely at the moment being Microsoft.

WB Interactive are the folks behind the Batman series (as well as the upcoming Suicide Squad game), the Mortal Kombat games, the Lego games, and they also own the videogames rights to The Lord Of The Rings, Harry Potter, and the rest of the DC Universe.

With the imminent arrival of the Xbox Series X alongside the PS5 before the year is out, if Microsoft do buy WB Interactive, it would have some very attractive Xbox exclusives going into the next generation of consoles. Would they be enough to swap some fans over? Time will tell…

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Crash Bandicoot Bundle (PS4)

With a new Crash Bandicoot confirmed to arrive before the year is out (full details here), now is maybe the best time to go back and reacquaint yourself with the best games in the series so far… especially now that they’re half-price!

The Crash Bandicoot Bundle contains both the N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fuelled, so you’ll basically be getting four games for half the price of one. The initial platforming trilogy has been remastered and given a shiny graphics makeover to help you run away from boulders and spin-dash your way through crates to get apples. Writing that sentence down is weird, but no weirder than a blue hedgehog speed-chasing gold rings or an intergalactic plumber saving a princess from a giant lizard.

Anyways, you’ll also be getting the highly addictive racing game, which is never not fun to play online, and the whole collection is available on the PS Store, marked down from €69.99 to just €34.99.

The trailer for the Crash Bandicoot Bundle can be viewed below...

All prices, release dates and platforms are correct from date of publication.