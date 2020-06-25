Lovin Games Weekly - Crash is back!

Still playing through The Last Of Us Part II? Can’t imagine a world where you are no longer playing The Last Of Us Part II? Trying to think what you could possibly play next once you finish The Last Of Us Part II?

We understand, it is going to be a long and drawn-out process, but we’re here to tell you that there is still more to play. Plenty more gaming fish in the gaming sea!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Desperados III (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Anyone who has ever played Red Dead Redemption II, which should be just about everyone, might think that there is no room for any other game in the Western genre… and for the most part they’d be right. However, when it comes to Desperados III, we are talking about a VERY different kind of western game, one that doesn’t try to match RDR2’s level of graphics or world-building, but with ingenuity and a level of intelligence from the player beyond just wading into a fight, guns blazing.

You control a group of five playable characters, each with their own unique set of weapons and abilities, and you can either play each mission in Showdown Mode, controlling the group altogether with mass commands, or you can go through the levels in Stealth Mode, taking out your targets and enemies silently, or making their deaths look like an accident.

It can be a little off-putting to newbies to the world of real-time strategy mechanics, especially since the difficulty curve can seem to ramp up suddenly without much warning, but if you’re willing to put in the time you’ll be rewarded with a very different gameplay experience. The trailer for Desperados III can be viewed below...

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Crash Bandicoot 4 is officially on the way

It has been 22 YEARS since Crash Bandicoot last graced us with an official sequel, the PlayStation One exclusive Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped. It might feel like it actually hasn’t been that long, mainly because the remastered editions of Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy arrived in 2017, which quickly proved that Crash was just as popular as he’d always been.

That was clearly a major reason why this new fourth game has been put into development, with the events picking up directly after the ending to the third game, and fans of the series will be happy to see that the same trap-filled gameplay is returning, with the exciting surprise that the game is arriving so soon.

Big baddie Dr. Neo Cortex has escaped from space-time prison (don’t overthink it), and he accidentally pokes a hole in the fabric of reality, revealing a multiverse that you’ll be playing through as either Crash or his younger sister Coco. You can swap between them at any point during the levels, using their different strengths to get through different parts of each level. But don’t worry, they’ll both be equally adept at running away from big rolling boulders while you twirl-smash through crates to get your apples!

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is set to arrive on PS4 and Xbox One on Friday 2 October and the below trailer is sure to get you excited...

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Control (PS4)

One of the most underappreciated releases of 2019, Control is an incredible third-person shooter that somehow manages to combine The X-Files, Uncharted, Inception and Silent Hill, but still create something entirely original and massively entertaining.

You control Jesse, who is looking for her missing brother in a weird New York skyscraper, home to the FBC, or the Federal Bureau Of Control (pretty much the FBI but for unexplained phenomena). Once inside, the building goes into lockdown and the majority of the staff have been taken over by an entity known only as The Hiss, and it is up to you to defeat this demonic creature, find your brother, and save the world as you know it.

You start off by fighting back with handguns and shotguns, but before long you are able to tap into your hidden potential, including telekinetic powers that allow you to pick up chunks of concrete from the floor and send them flying across the room towards your enemy’s head.

The game itself is a mix of action and horror, deftly handling the moody atmosphere inside the building, while also making sure the gameplay is as entertaining as possible. Control is available via the PS Store, marked down from €59.99 to €19.99, and you can get a glimpse in the trailer below...

All prices, release dates and platforms are correct from date of publication.