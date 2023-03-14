PICS: New plans for Capel Street feature a floating halo and more outdoor seating

Our campaign for a ring toss using the Capel Street Halo and the Spire begins now.

When the 2020s finally get their Reeling in the Years episode, the pedestrianisation of Capel Street will surely be a focal point of the narrative.

From a temporary trial to facilitate an outdoor summer to a permanent change to the city centre, the road to pedestrianisation has at times been a rocky one but the majority of Dubliners are happy with the results - Capel Street has even been named as the 22nd coolest street in the world.

And the journey is far from over, as new design plans for the centre of Capel Street have recently been unveiled.

Bernard Seymour Landscape Architects (BSLA) are currently working with teams from Dublin City Council’s Environment and Transport Department and their Parks Department on plans to improve Capel Street, in response to the current daytime traffic free environment. The business intends to "improve the public realm, so the street becomes an even better place to shop, trade and live".

Advertisement

The plans include additional outdoor seating, greenery and an eye-catching lighting fixture which has been dubbed by Dublin Twitter users as a "floating glow donut", a "UFO" and a "portal beam".

Artist renders of the plans for Capel Street, via Bernard Seymour Landscape Architects.

Accessibility

According to BSLA the measures being considered will create many more points of access from the pavement to the street. All access points will be available to wheelchair users and alongside elements retained that will assist a guide dog or tapping cane. BSLA also intend to meet with various groups across a range of disability representation to ensure that efforts already made can be improved upon further.

Advertisement

Via Bernard Seymour Landscape Architects.

The magic of Capel Street

While intent on improving the space, BSLA have also said they believe that "the community of shops, cafes, businesses and residents are really what provides the magic" of Capel Street. Architects are currently consulting on the first set of co-ordinated proposals and testing them amongst various stakeholders, as well as preparing costs to see how much can be done in the first phase.

This browser does not support the video element.

An animated video of the plans for Capel Street, via BSLA

Advertisement

The new plans should be rolled out on the northern section of the street (from Ryders Row to Mary Street) as early as this summer.

Header image via BSLA

READ NEXT:

Plans for controversial cycle path through Deansgrange Cemetery formally dropped

Advertisement