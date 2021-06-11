Six unique Dublin experiences we bet you haven't tried

There are some super unique Dublin experiences that you simply NEED to have on your bucket list.

There are so many experiences in Dublin we know and love. From the spontaneous pint in Grogan's to hikes on Howth Head to fascinating museum experiences, there is always something to occupy your time in the city, no matter what your interests may be.

But if you're on the hunt for something super unique, we have compiled a handy list of six Dublin experiences that will do just the trick, because you may have never tried them before!

Kayaking with seals in Dalkey

Dalkey is absolutely beautiful, but did you know you can go kayaking with seals there?

Kayaking on Liffey with musicians

Fancy being smack bang in the middle of the city centre but experiencing a super serene afternoon of music on the water. Well, you can go kayaking with musicians on the Liffey.

Zipit

Looking to take to the trees? Why not do so on a zip line in the Dublin Mountains? During the course, you'll pass over swinging logs, cargo nets and rope bridges, all while attached to the most up-to-date safety equipment.

Flying Monkeys Trapeze School

Flying Monkeys Trapeze School is located on the grounds of St. Benildus College at Kilmacud Road Upper in Stillorgan, and it is Ireland's very first company to provide outdoor flying trapeze classes.

Aerial Cirque

Ever fancied taking to the silks? You can do just that with a class at Aerial Cirque on Exchequer Street.

Floatation Therapy

If you need a proper chill-out, we would definitely recommend this one. Drift is located in Stillorgan and we got to go try it out.

