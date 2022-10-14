Four new openers to look out for in Dublin this weekend

Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at the main hospitality headlines for Dublin's fair city.

This week, Dublin has welcomed four exciting new openers across the categories of neighbourhood bistro, D7 health haven, horsebox cafe and award-winning chef chain. A great day for the parish, when all's said and done.

Looking for a bitta inspo for where to head this weekend? Look no further:

New Jamie Oliver restaurant opens on Exchequer Street

With an emphasis on celebrating Irish produce. Think fresh oysters, hearty mixed grills and Jamie's famous Sunday roasts - read all about this new opener HERE.

Nutbutter opens in Smithfield

Good news, D7 health food lovers. Nutbutter officially opened their new branch in Smithfield Square this week with an extensive range of salads, poké bowls and flexitarian options. Read our in-house Nutbutter fanatic Katy's enthused response to the opening HERE.

Town Yard Bistro opens in Malahide

Brunch, cocktails, dinner, wine - Town Yard has the lot. Taking over several former buildings within Town Yard House, including the much-loved Giovanni's Pizzeria that closed down in 2020 after thirty years in business, Town Yard opens officially today - get the lowdown on this new bistro HERE.

Good Vibrations Cafe opens on Kings Inns Street

This colourful horsebox cafe recently made the move from Tipperary Town to Dublin 1 and have been serving up a storm ever since - more info on this new opener is HERE.

Same time, same place next week for a fresh round up of openers and closures in Dublin.

