Four new openings to check out in Dublin this week

Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at the main hospitality headlines in Dublin's fair city.

Whether you're looking for an after-work scoop or a juicy burger with all the trimmings, Dublin's newest openings across an array of cuisines definitely have you covered. Looking for a bitta inspo for where to hit up for date night, pals night out or a quick lunch this bank holiday weekend? Look no further.

BuJo open new restaurant in Terenure

The third location for the hugely popular burger chain, who flourished over lockdown with their at-home meal kits. Find out more about D6's newest burger joint HERE.

Hanger Steak sets up shop at Bow Lane Social Club Hefty servings of steak and all the sumptuous sides you could ask for, now served from this buzzy Aungier Street spot. Read all about Hanger's new home, and the cocktail deals that accompany HERE.

Fable Bakery sets up in Phibsborough

"Purveyors of fine baked goods and fine morals" Fable opened this month at Phibsborough, for all your croissant and olive bun needs. Find out all you need to know about the new opener HERE.

Moss Lane opens on Pearse Street for all your post-work pint needs

This pub opened a couple of months back and if you haven't been in yet, why not hit them up this bank holiday weekend? An extensive selection of whiskey and craft beer, as well as tasty cocktails and a top notch lunch menu. Read all about this new spot HERE.

Same time, same place next week for another round up of the main foodie headlines in Dublin, from new openings to closures and everything in between.

