Four new openings to check out in Dublin this week

By Fiona Frawley

July 29, 2022 at 3:22pm

Share:

Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at the main hospitality headlines in Dublin's fair city.

Whether you're looking for an after-work scoop or a juicy burger with all the trimmings, Dublin's newest openings across an array of cuisines definitely have you covered. Looking for a bitta inspo for where to hit up for date night, pals night out or a quick lunch this bank holiday weekend? Look no further.

BuJo open new restaurant in Terenure

The third location for the hugely popular burger chain, who flourished over lockdown with their at-home meal kits. Find out more about D6's newest burger joint HERE.

Advertisement

Hanger Steak sets up shop at Bow Lane Social Club

Hefty servings of steak and all the sumptuous sides you could ask for, now served from this buzzy Aungier Street spot. Read all about Hanger's new home, and the cocktail deals that accompany HERE.

Fable Bakery sets up in Phibsborough

"Purveyors of fine baked goods and fine morals" Fable opened this month at Phibsborough, for all your croissant and olive bun needs. Find out all you need to know about the new opener HERE.

Advertisement

Moss Lane opens on Pearse Street for all your post-work pint needs

This pub opened a couple of months back and if you haven't been in yet, why not hit them up this bank holiday weekend? An extensive selection of whiskey and craft beer, as well as tasty cocktails and a top notch lunch menu. Read all about this new spot HERE.

Advertisement

Same time, same place next week for another round up of the main foodie headlines in Dublin, from new openings to closures and everything in between.

READ NEXT: Irish housing campaign group have "liberated" the Iveagh Markets

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

Documentary about young Dublin stowaways who flew to New York in the 80s to air soon

Irish housing campaign group have "liberated" the Iveagh Markets

Get Bank Holiday ready with this incredible range of tasty BBQ essentials

031 The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

You may also love

'It's been a journey' - Bear Lemon owner Ciara Lennon to sell business after 5 years

New openers, closures and a pedestrianisation to look out for in Dublin this weekend

Doughbox expand beyond pizza with new waffle and toastie pop-up

Vegan Sandwich Co suffer shock following "attempted break-in"