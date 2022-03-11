The Lovin Round Up - Openers, closures and everything in between

Welcome to The Lovin Round Up, our weekly look at the main foodie headlines for Dublin over the last seven days.

It's like a Craig David song, but with restaurant openings and closures instead of... whatever it was he got up to.

This week we've seen new locations for a few popular Dublin eateries, a surprise but very welcome return of Chapters and a sad goodbye to one Clontarf spot.

Let's get into it.

Vegan Sandwich Co opens Stephen's Green location

A cult favourite among plant based Dubliners has ventured south, bringing you the best in chick*n fillet rolls, vegan doner kebabs and beyond. You can read more about the new opening HERE.

Bites by Kwanghi have a new spot on Camden Street

Handily located inside Fresh Food Market for all your street food needs. Read more about Kwanghi's latest venture and how to get your fill of dumplings and spice bag wings HERE.

Dundrum welcomes a new Lebanese restaurant

Yalla opened on Dundrum Main Street last week and is serving up a storm with shawarmas, manakish, mezza platters and more. Read all about D14's latest addition HERE.

Fish & Meat Bone close their doors.

Sad news for Clontarf locals, as Fish & Meat bone has made the difficult decision to close following a difficult two years for the food industry. We covered the story in more detail HERE.

Chapters reopens under new ownership

It's the kind of good news story we need at the moment, and you can find out all you need to know ahead of your next visit to Chapters HERE.

READ NEXT: Anti Social to host an El Milagro pop-up this weekend