Seven new openings in Dublin you need to try in the new year

Amongst all the chaos of 2020 (we don't need to go into too much detail), there were some nice new openings in Dublin that gave us something to be buzzed about. Here at Lovin Dublin HQ, nothing gets us going like a brand new foodie spot.

With that in mind, it's time to look ahead to 2021 and get excited about all of the things we want to do. We've teamed up with Dacia to celebrate the launch of the Dacia Duster and plan our explorations around the city.

So, we decided to compile a list of some of 2020's new openings in Dublin we think you should definitely check out in the new year. And we're not simply limiting ourselves to the city centre. So hop in the car and make a day of it.

Cluck Chicken Truck, Walkinstown

The Cluck Chicken Truck opened in Walkinstown in October and have been dishing out delicious chicken wings, loaded fries, chicken burgers, chicken tenders, everything that a lover of all things chicken would want on a menu.

Scoop Parlour Gelato Van, Clontarf

With a store located on Aungier Street, Scoop Parlour has now set up shop in Clontarf, meaning we can enjoy a day by the seafront complete with gelato, crepes, coffee, milkshakes, sundaes and waffles.

Taco Man Dublin (Travels around the city)

Taco Man Dublin is one of the newest food trucks to pop onto the Dublin foodie scene, parking in spots such as Cherrywood Industrial Estate, Mespil Road and Sandyford, serving authentic Mexican food for all palettes, from spice lovers to meat-eaters and vegans.

The Window Box, Rathfarnham

Located beside Expert Cycles on Main Street, The Window Box in Rathfarnham is serving us all of our coffee, cake and sambo needs, ideal for a lunchtime stop-off during your day of explorations around Dublin. There are also plant of tasty breakfast options on the menu including blueberry pancakes, porridge, granola and bacon and egg butties.

Firebyrd, Ranelagh

Now open in Ranelagh village, Firebyrd is a new hot chicken spot specialising in all things poultry-related. For fans of spice, heat levels range from southern fried to "what the cluck!". Their menu will transport you straight to Nashville!

Paddy's Pizza Pies, Kinsealy

Paddy's Pizza Pies parked up in Kinsealy Business Park in November, serving traditional Neapolitan pizza. Paddy and the gang have a menu of six options from a classic marinara to the spicy divil - a meat-eater's dream.

Dash Container, Blackhorse Avenue (Beside Phoenix Park)

Enjoying a drive/walk around Phoenix Park? Well, there's a new spot offering up great coffee and food to fuel your day and help you get those steps in. Housed in a swanky-looking shipping container by the Hole in the Wall pub, Dash offers up porridge, pastries, sambos, quiche, cake and ice cream.

Which new openings in Dublin will you be trying first in 2021?

