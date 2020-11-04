Close

Great news for dessert lovers as a new gelato van has opened in Dublin 3

By Rory Cashin

November 4, 2020 at 9:45am

For anyone thinking it is too cold for gelato, don't worry, they've menu items to warm you up!

Yes, it is very cold out right now, but for anyone who is thinking it is too cold for gelato... you are incorrect. It is never too cold for gelato. They could serve gelato in Antartica and we'd still be queuing up to get it.

While food outlets around Dublin have taken to setting up outdoor selling points, like this chicken truck or this taco pop-up, those with a sweet tooth have mostly been left wanting.

So we've got good news for you dessert lovers, as Scoop Parlour have set up a brand new gelato van in Dublin 3, with a large menu of flavours available, as well "something for the cold evenings", which is perfect considering the weather we are expected to be getting this week.

Scoop Parlours are located on Aungier Street and Ranelagh, with the full menu of gelato, crepes, coffee, milkshakes, sundaes and waffles, while the new Scoop Parlour gelato van can be visited until 10pm each night at the Circle K on the Clontarf Road.

