This Dublin 6 restaurant will be hosting an outdoor evening food market this weekend

By Rory Cashin

November 3, 2020 at 12:37pm

The perfect way to spend a some time outdoors this Friday or Saturday.

The inventiveness of bars and restaurants during Level 5 restrictions in order to continue providing their services to their customers never ceases to amaze.

Much-loved Dublin 6 restaurant Mayfield Eatery have announced that they will be hosting an evening food market over the next two weekends, where food lovers can enjoy their cakes and other sweet or savoury goods.

They'll be joined by the fresh fruit and vegetables available from Keeling and Vernon Catering, olive oils and vinegars and more from Lillliput stores, and even more breads and pastries from the award-winning Bretzel Bakery.

Imbibe Roasters will also be on hand to keep shoppers warm, thanks to their selection of coffees, hot chocolates, and mulled wines and cider.

Best of all, for all you folk who love to get a lie-in on the weekends, the market won't kick off until 4pm and is set to stay open until 8pm, both this weekend (Fri, Nov 6 & Sat, Nov 7) and next weekend (Fri, Nov 13 & Sat, Nov 14).

The new covered terrace can be found at Mayfield Eatery, on Terenure Road North in Dublin 6w.

Main image via Instagram/@mayfieldeatery

