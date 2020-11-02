Dublin restaurant teases details of tasty Mex-Asian pop-up coming soon

Back offering their tasty at-home restaurant kits, staff at Frank's Wine Bar on Camden Street are putting the final touches on an upcoming Mex-Asian pop-up menu that has definitely piqued our interest.
Anyone who treated themselves to an at-home restaurant kit from Frank's this weekend will have gotten a sneak peek at what's to come in the next few weeks. Cooking up something very special, they've teased details of a Mex-Asian pop-up with a menu that will satisfy whatever you're in the mood for.
Testing out some of their new creations to gauge customer reaction, this weekend's feast included a smoked chicken, corn and chilli salad to start with and tacos as the main course.
Taco 'bout a party! Have a bit of fun with making the tacos/lettuce wraps your way with tortillas, chimichurri, salsa roja, cucumber sunanomo, crispy pork belly, and spicy tangy cabbage. To place an order for this weekend just ring us at 0892083056 or click the link in our bio.
Unsurprisingly, everything went down a treat and it sounds like we can expect more of the same in coming weeks when all full 'Frankie's on tour' pop-up details will be revealed.
Oh, the suspense!
Header image via Instagram/Frank's