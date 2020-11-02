Close

Dublin restaurant teases details of tasty Mex-Asian pop-up coming soon

By Sarah Finnan

November 2, 2020 at 10:17am

Back offering their tasty at-home restaurant kits, staff at Frank's Wine Bar on Camden Street are putting the final touches on an upcoming Mex-Asian pop-up menu that has definitely piqued our interest. 

Anyone who treated themselves to an at-home restaurant kit from Frank's this weekend will have gotten a sneak peek at what's to come in the next few weeks. Cooking up something very special, they've teased details of a Mex-Asian pop-up with a menu that will satisfy whatever you're in the mood for.

Testing out some of their new creations to gauge customer reaction, this weekend's feast included a smoked chicken, corn and chilli salad to start with and tacos as the main course.

Unsurprisingly, everything went down a treat and it sounds like we can expect more of the same in coming weeks when all full 'Frankie's on tour' pop-up details will be revealed.

Oh, the suspense!

Header image via Instagram/Frank's

